Calculating The Fair Value Of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.24m US$1.45m US$1.63m US$1.78m US$1.91m US$2.02m US$2.11m US$2.18m US$2.26m US$2.32m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 23.2% Est @ 16.84% Est @ 12.38% Est @ 9.27% Est @ 7.08% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.74% Est @ 3.21% Est @ 2.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$1.2 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.2 US$1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$12m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.3m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.0%) = US$44m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$44m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$22m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$34m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.8, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

NasdaqCM:DTST Discounted Cash Flow May 18th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Data Storage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.133. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Data Storage, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

