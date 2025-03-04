News & Insights

BioTech
CALC

CalciMedica Presents New Data From Post Hoc Analysis Of Phase 2 CARDEA Study Of Auxora

March 04, 2025 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CalciMedica Inc. (CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday said it presented new data based on a post-hoc analysis from the previously completed Phase 2 CARDEA study of Auxora in severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The study included 38 patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and moderate or severe respiratory failure. Results from the study showed that patients treated with Auxora showed a 62.7 percent relative reduction versus placebo in mortality at day 30 which persisted through day 60.

The data were presented at the 30th International Acute Kidney Injury and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Conference (AKI & CRRT) on March 3 in San Diego, CA.

A Phase 2 study of Auxora dubbed KOURAGE is underway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CALC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.