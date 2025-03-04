CalciMedica Presents New Data From Post Hoc Analysis Of Phase 2 CARDEA Study Of Auxora

(RTTNews) - CalciMedica Inc. (CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday said it presented new data based on a post-hoc analysis from the previously completed Phase 2 CARDEA study of Auxora in severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

The study included 38 patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and moderate or severe respiratory failure. Results from the study showed that patients treated with Auxora showed a 62.7 percent relative reduction versus placebo in mortality at day 30 which persisted through day 60.

The data were presented at the 30th International Acute Kidney Injury and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Conference (AKI & CRRT) on March 3 in San Diego, CA.

A Phase 2 study of Auxora dubbed KOURAGE is underway.

