Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.91%, the lowest has been 7.09%, and the highest has been 13.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=74).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGO is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 1,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 33.62% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 49.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 57.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.