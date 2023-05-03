Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.16%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 18.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 15.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHW is 0.07%, an increase of 94.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 12,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 846K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 99.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 28.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHW by 14.61% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund has maximum flexibility to dynamically allocate among equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.