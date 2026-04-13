CAL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.85, changing hands as high as $13.17 per share. Caleres Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.80 per share, with $18.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.