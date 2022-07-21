Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Collaborate, Connecting Gamers and Cryptocurrencies

The success of GameFi (gaming + finance), especially play-to-earn (P2E) games, has unlocked new opportunities for crypto and gaming service providers. However, many traditional gamers are yet to enter the expansive world of cryptocurrencies. There are several reasons behind this, such as high barriers to entry and lack of exposure and awareness.

Cake DeFi has partnered with Razer Silver, a lifestyle brand for gaming and Esports communities, to fill this gap and connect gamers with cryptocurrencies.

What the Partnership Will Do

This multi-level partnership aims to deliver additional value for gaming and crypto enthusiasts while enabling Razer Silver users to seamlessly convert their loyalty points into Cake DeFi vouchers via the Razer Silver Rewards catalog. Additionally, Razer Silver users will be entitled to earn bonus loyalty points and enjoy other exclusive benefits.

As part of the partnership, Razer Silver will list and promote Cake DeFi on its official website, enabling its users to access crypto assets like bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and Cake's DeFiChain via the Cake DeFi platform.

Razer Silver users can simply click on the link to exchange loyalty points for a wide range of Cake DeFi vouchers. Besides lowering entry barriers, Cake DeFi will also support financial literacy, crypto education, and awareness initiatives.

To celebrate the partnership, Cake DeFi has unveiled exclusive offers for Razer Silver users, including direct access to its existing yield-generating products. On top of that, Razer Silver users who still haven't signed up for a Cake DeFi account can now use a limited-time promotion code to register their accounts and receive exclusive welcome bonuses after making their first investment.

All new users who sign up with the code will receive their rewards in Cake's DeFiChain-native token, $DFI, and additional Razer Silver loyalty points will be credited to respective Razer Silver accounts. Additionally, all Razer Silver users who convert their loyalty points into Cake DeFi vouchers before August 20, 2022, will receive an additional 10% discount.

The Cake DeFi team has clarified that all redeemed vouchers will be immediately auto-converted at the market value rate into $DFI, which will then be allocated to the platform's staking products. As a result, Razer Silver users can earn staking rewards every 12 hours. Users can also withdraw their $DFI as and when needed because there is no lock-up period.

Cake DeFi's CEO is Optimistic

"We are thrilled to partner with an influential gaming company such as Razer, bridging the gap between gaming and crypto to deliver incredible value to users all over the world," according to Julian Hosp, the CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi.

"Through this collaboration, we have lowered the barrier to entry to the crypto ecosystem to provide Razer Silver gamers access to crypto assets on Cake DeFi in a seamless manner and provide them with class-leading rewards."

Hosp concludes, "There is a strong correlation between gamers and crypto enthusiasts, so in addition to providing high returns on Cake DeFi for Razer Silver gamers, we will also focus on providing crypto education and literacy, especially for newcomers to the industry."

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.