CaixaBank Finalizes Share Buyback and Capital Reduction

November 19, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has announced the completion of its 500 million euro share buyback program and will proceed to reduce its share capital by approximately 1.28% through the amortization of acquired shares. This capital reduction, which aligns with regulatory requirements, will not affect shareholder contributions as the shares are held by the company. The reduction is set to be formalized through official publications and registry modifications.

