Is CaixaBank (CAIXY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAIXY's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CAIXY has gained about 55% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.2%.

For Toronto-Dominion Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.9% so far this year, so CAIXY is performing better in this area. Toronto-Dominion Bank is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Toronto-Dominion Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

