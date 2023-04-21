CAIXABANK BPI Upgrades Bankinter (XMAD:BKT)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI upgraded their outlook for Bankinter (XMAD:BKT) from Neutral to Buy .

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NILTX - Neuberger Berman International Select Fund Trust Class holds 105K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IDLB - Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 183K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 1.48% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 691K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 6.53% over the last quarter.

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankinter. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKT is 0.29%, an increase of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 79,686K shares.

