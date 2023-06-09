CAIXABANK BPI Downgrades Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, CAIXABANK BPI downgraded their outlook for Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA) from Buy to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDA is 0.10%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 68,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 10,483K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,844K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 5.76% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,748K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,181K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 10.18% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 4,527K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 5.72% over the last quarter.

