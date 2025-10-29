CaixaBank (BME:CABK) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 9.33

The average one-year price target for CaixaBank (BME:CABK) has been revised to €9.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of €8.45 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.27 to a high of €11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.72% from the latest reported closing price of €8.91 / share.

CaixaBank Maintains 4.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.40%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.68% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in CaixaBank. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABK is 0.45%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 897,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 97,293K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,170K shares , representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 5.07% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 71,064K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,813K shares , representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 6.82% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 70,747K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,944K shares , representing a decrease of 38.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 15.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,811K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,970K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 9.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32,841K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,057K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABK by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.