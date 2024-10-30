CaixaBank Announces Leadership Change for 2025

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank announced that José Ignacio Goirigolzarri will step down as Executive Chairman effective January 1, 2025, with Tomás Muniesa set to take over as non-executive chairman. Goirigolzarri, praised for his significant contributions to the Spanish banking sector, will leave the bank, while CEO Gonzalo Gortázar continues to lead the Management Committee.

