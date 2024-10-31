CaixaBank Advances in Share Repurchase Strategy

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has announced the execution of its share repurchase program, purchasing over 6.4 million of its own shares between October 25 and October 30, 2024, totaling approximately 35 million euros. This initiative is part of a broader strategy that has seen 76 million shares repurchased, equating to over 404 million euros, representing 80.87% of the program’s maximum monetary target. This move is expected to impact CaixaBank’s stock performance and shareholder value positively.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.