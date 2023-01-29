CAIS Alternatives Platform Adding Reverence Capital Partners Funds

Alternative investment platform CAIS recently announced that a selection of Reverence Capital’s funds and education courses will be available to RIAs and independent broker-dealers on its platform. Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on financial services-focused private equity and structured credit. Mercer will provide third-party due diligence on the funds. As part of the announcement, Milton Berlinski, managing partner at Reverence, stated, “Through our experience across asset and wealth management, we’ve seen the challenges associated with accessing and selecting quality private market products. CAIS is uniquely positioned to provide the technological and educational resources to help tackle these concerns.” The partnership is taking place during an opportune time as a recent CAIS/Mercer study found that approximately 88% of financial advisors intend to increase their allocations to alternative asset classes over the next two years. Matt Brown, founder and chief executive officer of CAIS added, “With allocations to alternatives expected to continue rising in 2023, we believe that adding additional quality alternative products on the CAIS Platform is essential to empowering advisors to gain confidence in meeting client expectations.” CAIS serves more than 7,400 advisory firms and teams overseeing a total of more than $3 trillion in assets. Reverence Capital has about $8 billion in assets under management.

Finsum:With more than 88% of advisors intending to increase their alternative allocations, a selection of Reverence Capital’s funds will now be available to RIAs and independent broker-dealers on CAIS’s alternative investment platform.

