CAH Posts Strong Cash Flow, Eyes Next Steps in Capital Deployment

Cardinal Health’s CAH strong cash generation in fiscal 2026 is providing the company with increasing flexibility to execute a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy. Year to date, CAH has generated approximately $1.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow, reflecting robust operating performance, favorable working capital dynamics and continued earnings momentum across its portfolio.

A significant portion of this cash has already been deployed toward shareholder returns. CAH returned roughly $1 billion to shareholders, including $750 million in share repurchases and $250 million in dividends, underscoring management’s commitment to delivering near-term value while maintaining financial discipline. At the same time, the company continues to reinvest in the business, with about $240 million allocated to capital expenditures supporting organic growth initiatives.

CAH has strengthened its balance sheet, with its leverage ratio returning to 3.2x, comfortably within the targeted range of 2.75x to 3.25x. Achieving this milestone ahead of schedule enhances financial flexibility and enables management to evaluate incremental capital deployment opportunities without compromising balance sheet integrity.

CAH is signaling a measured and opportunistic approach. Management emphasized that capital deployment will continue to follow a disciplined framework, balancing reinvestment in high-growth areas such as specialty, MSO platforms, and biopharma services with potential incremental returns to shareholders.

While large-scale M&A is not a strategic necessity, the company remains open to targeted, bolt-on acquisitions, particularly in fragmented areas like at-Home Solutions and specialty services, where synergies and capability expansion are evident.

Overall, CAH’s strong free cash flow profile, improved leverage position and diversified growth platform position it to deploy capital strategically, supporting both sustained earnings growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Peer Update

Align Technology ALGN demonstrated a disciplined capital allocation approach anchored in strong cash generation and balance sheet flexibility. The company ended 2025 with more than $1.09 billion in cash, providing ample liquidity to fund growth and shareholder returns. It deployed $465.9 million toward share repurchases during 2025, with a sizable authorization still available, signaling confidence in long-term value creation.

ALGN continues to reinvest in manufacturing capacity, digital platforms, and AI-driven workflows, balancing buybacks with growth investments. This dual-track strategy enhances operating leverage while maintaining strategic flexibility.

CONMED CNMD is reshaping its capital allocation strategy to prioritize higher-return growth platforms while maintaining balance sheet discipline. The company has reduced leverage to 2.9x, enhancing financial flexibility and positioning it to support innovation and expansion initiatives.

CNMD has suspended its dividend and redirected capital toward share repurchases, with a $150 million authorization, reflecting a shift toward more accretive capital deployment. It is also reallocating resources following its GI exit, focusing investments on high-growth areas, such as orthopedics and minimally invasive surgery. This targeted approach underscores CONMED’s intent to optimize its balance sheet while driving earnings growth.

CAH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CAH have surged 42.4% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Cardinal Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 13.47. CAH carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 25.1% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.