CAH Expands Distribution Network With Indianapolis Facility

Cardinal Health CAH recently announced its plan to establish a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution facility in Indianapolis, deepening its investment in supply-chain modernization. The forward distribution center will leverage automation and robotics to support over 70,000 daily deliveries of pharmaceutical and specialty products nationwide. The initiative underscores Cardinal Health’s strategy to enhance efficiency, reliability, and customer service across its core pharmaceutical distribution business.

The 230,000-square-foot Indianapolis facility will feature a robotic storage and retrieval system developed in partnership with Swisslog. This innovation will allow real-time inventory management and intelligent order fulfillment, representing a new benchmark in automated distribution. By integrating advanced robotics with employee operations, Cardinal Health aims to enhance safety, manage labor fluctuations, and sustain service excellence.

Stock Performance Outlook

Shares of Cardinal Health have surged 31.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 15.1% in the period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the immediate market reaction to the announcement may be tempered by the long lead time before the Indianapolis facility becomes operational, investors are likely to view this expansion as a constructive step for long-term growth. With a series of recent infrastructure upgrades and automation-driven enhancements, Cardinal Health is building a more resilient supply chain that could drive margin improvement, strengthen customer retention, and support sustainable revenue growth. These developments fortify the company’s competitive position in the pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics sector and are likely to support steady stock performance over the medium to long term.

Building on Momentum: Ohio and Texas Expansions

The Indianapolis project is not an isolated investment but part of Cardinal Health’s multi-year transformation. Last month, the company showcased its 350,000-square-foot Consumer Health Logistics Center in Groveport, OH. This centralized replenishment hub has been fully operational since July 2025 and distributes over-the-counter health products nationwide. Equipped with robotics, automated labeling, and safety-enhancing technologies, the facility created 150 jobs and reinforced Cardinal’s $115 million investment in Ohio infrastructure over a five-year period.

Earlier in September, Cardinal Health’s At-Home Solutions segment opened a 340,000-square-foot distribution center in Fort Worth, TX. Dedicated to serving patients managing chronic conditions, the facility ships 10,000 packages daily directly to homes. At the same time, the company announced plans for a new At-Home Solutions site in Sacramento, CA, slated to be opened in 2027. Together, these expansions have added more than 750,000 square feet of distribution capacity in just three years.

Positioning for Growth and Efficiency

By aligning investments across pharmaceutical, consumer health, and at-home care, Cardinal Health is clearly executing a broad-based logistics modernization strategy. These expansions not only add scale but also introduce advanced automation across its U.S. network. The strategic emphasis on hubs in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and California positions the company to reduce transit times, improve accuracy, and scale with growing customer needs.

The forward distribution center project in Indianapolis, anticipated to be operational by fall 2027, highlights the company’s forward-looking approach. Beyond operational efficiencies, the creation of more than 100 jobs reinforces CAH’s commitment to local economies in strategic geographies.

Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a Precedence Research report, the healthcare distribution market is projected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2034 (at a CAGR of 7.1%) from $1.19 trillion in 2025. The U.S. healthcare distribution sector is expected to experience steady growth, driven by rising demand for specialty drugs, the expansion of home-based care, and an increased reliance on efficient supply chains. The increasing adoption of automation and data-driven logistics further supports efficiency gains and margin improvements. With aging populations and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, demand for timely and reliable pharmaceutical distribution is set to expand. Cardinal Health’s investments position it to capitalize on this market momentum, enhance its competitiveness, and deliver stronger long-term shareholder value.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price

Cardinal Health, Inc. price | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

CAH’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Cardinal Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Merit Medical System MMSI and West Pharmaceutical Services WST, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masimo shares have lost 10.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.3% to $5.30 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Merit Medical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 0.8% to $3.63 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 13.8% so far this year against the industry’s 1.1% growth. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.92%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 17.44%.

Estimates for West Pharmaceutical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.2% to $6.74 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 18.2% so far this year against the industry’s 1% growth. WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.81%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 21.85%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.