Caesarstone (CSTE) to Close Richmond Hill Manufacturing Facility

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE announced the closure of its Richmond Hill manufacturing facility, effective from mid-January 2024, consistent with its restructuring plan initiated in mid-2023. This is likely to contribute $20 million in annual savings by optimizing its manufacturing footprint.



CSTE expects to incur restructuring expenses and a one-time non-cash impairment charge of $45-$55 million in fourth-quarter 2023. Total cash costs related to operations through 2024 are projected to be $3-$5 million.



Additionally, the company noted that the Australian federal, state and territory governments banned the use, supply and manufacture of engineered stone slabs containing crystalline silica (including its quartz-based products) in the country starting Jul 1, 2024. The decision is expected to negatively impact sales in the near term. The Australian market accounted for approximately 18% of total revenues in the first nine months of 2023.



On the contrary, CSTE disagrees with the decision and has appealed its position to the Australian government. It believes that its installed products were never an issue and that the products are safe to fabricate under safe working practices. The company believes that the focus should be aimed at improving occupational health and safety.



The stock plunged 9.74% in the day trading session on Dec 13 post the news release.



Yos Shiran, chief executive officer of Caesarstone, stated, “The Caesarstone brand is well known in Australia and its products have earned tremendous success over the years. We are already taking steps to supply our Australian market with alternative products while maintaining our strong market presence.”



In the third quarter, total revenues fell 21.2% on a reported basis and 20.3% on a constant currency basis due to lower volumes. Volumes were primarily impacted by global economic headwinds, particularly in renovation and remodeling channels, across the regions and the competitive landscape, resulting in lower demand. Australia unit revenues declined 12.4% year over year and 8.4% on a constant currency basis.



The adjusted gross margin of 19.8% was also down from the 23.1% reported in the prior-year quarter on lower revenues and increased manufacturing unit costs due to lower fixed cost absorption related to lower capacity utilization. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million in the same period compared with the $13.4 million reported in the previous year.



Year to date, shares of the company have declined 33.5% against the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 50.2% growth.

CSTE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



