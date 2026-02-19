Caesars Stock Down 45% as Fund Slashes Stake by 300,000 Shares

Key Points

Vision One Management sold 300,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $6.74 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $9.43 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price changes.

The firm retained 363,358 shares, worth $8.50 million at quarter’s end.

Caesars stake accounted for 4.77% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment ›

On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 300,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) for an estimated $6.74 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment by 300,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $6.74 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake was 363,358 shares, valued at $8.50 million.

What else to know

Vision One Management Partners’ sale lowered its Caesars position to 4.77% of 13F AUM, down from 11.3% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: HXL: $40.36 million (22.6% of AUM) NYSE: NGVT: $27.09 million (15.2% of AUM) NYSE: TNC: $25.40 million (14.3% of AUM) NYSE: CC: $20.28 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: POWL: $19.59 million (11.0% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, Caesars shares were priced at $21.42, down 45.8% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 58.08 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.37 billion Net income (TTM) ($241.00 million) Market capitalization $4.46 billion Price (as of market close February 18, 2026) $21.42

Company snapshot

Caesars Entertainment offers casino gaming, sports betting, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment venues, and retail operations as core products and services.

The company generates revenue primarily from gaming activities, hospitality services, and online sports betting and iGaming platforms across owned, leased, and managed properties.

It serves leisure and business travelers, gaming enthusiasts, and sports bettors across the United States, targeting both regional and destination markets.

Caesars Entertainment is a leading U.S. gaming and hospitality operator with a diversified portfolio of casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues. The company leverages its established brand and broad geographic presence to attract a wide range of customers, from casual visitors to dedicated gaming patrons. Strategic investments in digital betting platforms and property enhancements position Caesars to compete effectively within the dynamic consumer cyclical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Caesars just delivered $11.5 billion in 2025 revenue and $3.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, yet still reported a $502 million net loss for the year, largely because prior-year gains on asset sales did not repeat. The market has punished the stock, which is down nearly 46% over the past year, even as management expressed optimism about growth.



Against that backdrop, trimming a position that had been 11.3% of assets to 4.77% looks less like panic and more like risk management. This fund’s portfolio leans heavily toward industrial and materials names like Hexcel, Ingevity, and Chemours. Caesars was a large consumer cyclical bet, and cutting exposure after volatility fits that pattern.



Long-term investors should focus on three things. First, digital is now a real earnings driver, not a cash drain. Second, net debt remains high at roughly $11.0 billion, so deleveraging is critical. Third, the brick-and-mortar business is stable but not growing meaningfully.

Should you buy stock in Caesars Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Caesars Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Caesars Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel and Tennant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.