Is Caesars Entertainment Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $5.6 billion, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is a casino entertainment company and a diversified gaming and hospitality provider. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company also operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues and provides staffing and management services.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap stocks," and Caesars Entertainment fits this description perfectly. The company operates primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names.

However, the company declined 42.8% from its 52-week high of $45.93. In the past three months, CZR is down 19.4%, lagging behind the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which dipped 8.7% over the same period.

Over the past six months, Caesars Entertainment has dropped 38.8%, significantly underperforming NASX's 1.8% decrease. Additionally, shares of CZR have slipped 37.2% in the last 52 weeks, compared to the NASDAQ’s nearly 8.4% appreciation.

Since November 2024, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

On Feb. 25, the company posted its Q4 2024 results, and its shares fell marginally the next day. Although CZR reported EPS of $0.05, its net revenue came in at $2.8 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion, leading to a pullback in its stock. However, the digital segment's full-year adjusted EBITDA surged from $38 million in 2023 to $117 million in 2024.

Furthermore, compared to CZR, rival PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) has outperformed. Shares of PENN slumped 2.4% in the last 52 weeks and ticked down 6.4% over the past six months.

Despite CZR’s underperformance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.” Caesars Entertainment is currently trading below the mean price target of $46.71.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

