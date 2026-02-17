Markets
CZR

Caesars Entertainment Posts Q4 Loss

February 17, 2026 — 04:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $250 million or $1.23 per share, compared to net income of $11 million or $0.05 per share for the comparable prior-year period.

The bottom line was primarily driven by gains on asset sales in the prior year period of over $350 million.

Net revenues for the quarter was $2.92 billion, compared to $2.80 billion for the comparable prior-year period.

