Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Up 28.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Shares have added about 28.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Caesars Entertainment due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Caesars Entertainment Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

Caesars Entertainment reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

CZR’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the quarter, the company recorded an adjusted loss per share of 33 cents, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of 18 cents. It reported an adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues of $2.91 billion beat the consensus mark of $2.87 billion. The top line increased 4.2% year over year.

Q4 Segmental Performance of Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas: Net revenues in the segment totaled $1.04 billion, down 3.4% from $1.08 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $447 million, compared with $481 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Regional: The segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.40 billion, up 4.0% year over year from $1.34 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $404 million, slightly down from $410 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Caesars Digital: The segment’s net revenues were $419 million, up 38.7% year over year from $302 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $85 million, compared with $20 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Managed and Branded: Net revenues in this segment were $65 million, down 4.4% year over year from $68 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $16 million, down from $17 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s net revenues were negative $5 million against positive $3 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $51 million compared with negative $43 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet of CZR

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Caesars Entertainment’s cash and cash equivalents were $887 million, compared with $866 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net debt, as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $11 billion, down from $11.43 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -60.55% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Caesars Entertainment has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Caesars Entertainment has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Expedia (EXPE), has gained 17.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Expedia reported revenues of $3.55 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.4%. EPS of $3.78 for the same period compares with $2.39 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Expedia is expected to post earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating a change of +227.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +12.1% over the last 30 days.

Expedia has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.