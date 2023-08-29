News & Insights

CAE Signs Multi-year Pilot Training Deal With Batik Air

August 29, 2023 — 01:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE), a Canadian flight training company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a 10-year pilot training deal with Batik Air.

With this, CAE will deploy and operate an advanced B737 MAX full-flight simulator at Batik Air's facility in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, Batik Air will adopt the use of CAE Rise, CAE's data-driven training system which leverages advanced analytics to deliver more effective training and enhance operational safety.

Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Vice President, Commercial Aviation Training, said: "With CAE Rise, Batik Air pilots will benefit from an industry-leading solution that will elevate their training experience in the simulator and sharpen their skills in the flight deck."

