CAE Signs a $1.7B Deal With SkyAlyne to Aid Canada's FAcT Program

CAE Inc. CAE recently declared that it has inked a 25-year subcontract with SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, to provide cutting-edge, modern pilot training to the Royal Canadian Air Force (“RCAF”). The subcontract is estimated to be worth nearly $1.7 billion.

A Brief Note on CAE’s New Deal



Per the terms of the deal, CAE will initially construct and supply a variety of simulators and training devices to be installed at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and Southport, Manitoba, for the different aircraft fleets being bought for the RCAF under the FAcT program. These training gadgets are likely to be available during the next five years.



Throughout the contract, CAE will provide intensive aircrew training, which will include ground school, simulation and real flight. By doing this, CAE will continue its long-standing operation of the NATO Flying Training in Canada program at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

CAE’s Growth Prospects



Military flight simulators are positioned for considerable expansion, driven by increasing geopolitical tensions worldwide, increased expenditures on combat jets and the demand for cost-effective training options. Per a report by the Mordor Intelligence firm, theglobal marketfor Military Aircraft Simulation & Training is projected to witness a CAGR of 2% between 2024 and 2031. Such growth opportunities offered by the aforementioned market should bode well for CAE in the coming years.



For almost 40 years, CAE's Aircare FACTS Training has been a pioneer in human factor-based emergency procedure training for pilots, flight engineers, flight attendants and other cabin crew, as well as executive frequent flyers. The company's Aircare FACTS training provides a variety of research-based curricula tailored to the demands of corporate, public aviation and military aircraft. The FACTS training is acknowledged as the industry standard for emergency training worldwide.



CAE also provides the most innovative full-flight simulators (FFS), including the latest CAE 7000XR Series Level D FFS, which improves training efficiency, offers advanced capabilities and increases operational efficiency.



Such capabilities of CAE must have enabled the company to win steady orders that support Military Aircraft Simulation & Training, like the latest one.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Companies



Aerospace companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the growing Military Aircraft Simulation & Training market are as follows:



Lockheed Martin LMT: The company’s F-35 Full Mission Simulators are high-fidelity systems that replicate the F-35’s advanced avionics, stealth capabilities and combat systems. It also provides Mission Rehearsal Training solutions and offers high-end training with reduced hardware requirements to train pilots with 5th Generation Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.



Lockheed’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales implies an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year figure.



BAE Systems BAESY: Its Hawk advanced jet trainer, equipped with advanced airborne simulation technology and new generation cockpit environment, provides a smoother and more cost-effective transition to the front line. This allows for student pilot and Weapons System Officer output at the most appropriate skill levels in readiness for front-line operations.



BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2024 sales suggests growth of 37.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



RTX Corporation RTX: Its Joint Secure Air Combat Training System provides the first certified, four-level Multiple Independent Levels of Security test and training equipment in both airborne and ground equipment, allowing for tethered and autonomous operations.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 sales implies growth of 7% from the prior-year reported figure.

CAE Stock Price Movement



In the past month, shares of CAE have risen 3.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CAE’s Zacks Rank



CAE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

