CAE Inc. Reports Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $61.0 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $77.9 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CAE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.09 billion from $969.9 million last year.

CAE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

