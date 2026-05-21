CAE Inc Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc (CAE) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$73.1 million, or C$0.23 per share. This compares with C$135.9 million, or C$0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CAE Inc reported adjusted earnings of C$136.1 million or C$0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to C$1.32 billion from C$1.27 billion last year.

CAE Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$73.1 Mln. vs. C$135.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.23 vs. C$0.42 last year. -Revenue: C$1.32 Bln vs. C$1.27 Bln last year.

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