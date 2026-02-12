CAE Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc (CAE) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$108.9 million, or C$0.34 per share. This compares with C$168.6 million, or C$0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CAE Inc reported adjusted earnings of C$108.9 million or C$0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to C$1.252 billion from C$1.223 billion last year.

CAE Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$108.9 Mln. vs. C$168.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.34 vs. C$0.53 last year. -Revenue: C$1.252 Bln vs. C$1.223 Bln last year.

