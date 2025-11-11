CAE Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc (CAE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$76.1 million, or C$0.23 per share. This compares with C$54.8 million, or C$0.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to C$1.23 billion from C$1.13 billion last year.

CAE Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$76.1 Mln. vs. C$54.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.23 vs. C$0.16 last year. -Revenue: C$1.23 Bln vs. C$1.13 Bln last year.

