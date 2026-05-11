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CAE Explores Strategic Alternatives For Its Aviation Software Business Flightscape

May 11, 2026 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE), a provider of training, simulation, and critical operation solutions, Monday announced that it is pursuing strategic alternatives for Flightscape, its aviation software business, and this includes options of strategic partnerships, minority or majority investment, a sale, or other alternatives.

This transaction intends to position Flightscape for its next phase of growth while enabling CAE to sharpen its focus on its core simulation and training capabilities and long-term value creation, the company said in a statement.

Flightscape is a high-growth, cloud-native SaaS platform that supports the aviation ecosystem through advanced planning, operations control and decision-support solutions and is led by a team of more than 600 professionals across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

In pre-market activity, CAE shares were trading at $27.36, up 1.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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