CAE (CAE) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CAE (CAE) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $27.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% loss over the past four weeks.

CAE is capitalizing on growing digital transformation trends across aviation, defense, and healthcare by leveraging AI-driven simulation and training technologies to strengthen its competitive edge.



Through advanced, mission-critical training solutions tailored for global defense forces, the company is effectively addressing the rising need for enhanced operational readiness.

This civil and military flight simulator company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $958.31 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CAE, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CAE is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.8% higher at $48.46. EADSY has returned -16.8% in the past month.

For Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.25. This represents a change of -7.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.