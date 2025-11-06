CAE (CAE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect CAE (CAE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $823.11 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CAE metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Civil Aviation - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' will likely reach 300 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 276 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation - FFS deliveries' of 13 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Civil Aviation - Utilization rate' to reach 68.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation - FFSs in CAE's network' should arrive at 369 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 355 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, CAE shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CAE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.