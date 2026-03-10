Cadre Holdings, Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.73 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $12.98 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $167.22 million from $175.98 million last year.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.73 Mln. vs. $12.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $167.22 Mln vs. $175.98 Mln last year.

