Cadillac Unveils All-Electric Escalade IQ

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) has introduced the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, an all-electric version of their iconic Escalade SUV.

The new electric Escalade touts greater power than its current supercharged V-8 counterpart, while its estimated range of 450 miles surpasses any electric vehicle produced by GM thus far.

With its arrival in dealer showrooms anticipated for late next summer, the electric SUV will carry a starting price of around $130,000. This premium pricing places it above its traditional gas-powered counterparts, which have averaged approximately $115,500 in this year's market.

The introduction of the three-row electric SUV serves as a vital reassurance to investors, demonstrating GM's capacity to deliver profitable electric vehicles and achieve the ambitious goal of $90 billion in annual revenue from EVs by 2030. By committing to exclusively offering all-electric vehicles under the Cadillac brand by the same year, GM aims to secure Cadillac's position as the company's luxury EV marque.

The interior of the Escalade IQ mirrors its innovative exterior, boasting features that blend luxury and advanced technology seamlessly. Its powerful electric drivetrain promises up to 750 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in its performance "Velocity Max" mode, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. When operating in standard mode, the vehicle still delivers an impressive 680 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque.

Underpinning the Escalade IQ's capabilities is a 24-module battery with over 200 kilowatt-hours of available energy. Charging capabilities are equally impressive, with the ability to gain 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes using an 800-volt DC fast charger - the fastest charging option currently available.

