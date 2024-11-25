Cadence Opportunities Fund Reports Strong 2024 Gains

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has reported a 10.4% increase in its fund for the 2024 financial year, with a profit after tax of $21.6 million. Key performers driving these gains included Meta Platforms and Netflix, while investments in copper and aluminium showed mixed results. The fund’s strategy of investing in turnaround situations has proven successful, contributing to a year of strong returns.

