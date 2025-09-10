Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS has announced a major expansion of its Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform with the addition of a digital twin of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems. This new model of NVIDIA’s NVDA advanced accelerated computing platform gives data center designers and operators the ability to seamlessly integrate one of the world’s leading AI accelerators into the development of next-generation AI factories.

The Digital Twin platform enables designers to create high-fidelity digital twins by simply dragging and dropping vendor-provided models that function just like their physical counterparts. This approach allows engineers to design entire data centers to exact power, cooling and performance specifications with precision. It also makes it possible for users to explore scenarios such as failures and upgrades with just a few clicks. Beyond design, the platform continues to deliver value post-deployment by helping operators monitor and maintain optimal data center performance across the full lifecycle.

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform is the first and only solution that enables users to create highly accurate digital models of AI factories and data centers, precisely aligned with service-level agreements. It takes into account critical constraints such as cost, space, power, cooling and environmental impact before any physical buildout occurs. Currently, the platform library includes more than 14,000 items from more than 750 vendors, ensuring comprehensive coverage of existing data center components.

This expansion marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Cadence and NVIDIA. Earlier this year, the companies announced support for the NVIDIA Omniverse blueprint within the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, strengthening AI factory design and operations capabilities. Together, Cadence and NVIDIA are advancing the build process for data centers and AI factories, keeping pace with the rapid technological shifts and operational demands.

Cadence highlighted that rapidly scaling AI demands assurance that design requirements can be met with the intended equipment and utilities. By adding a digital model of NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems to the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform library, designers can create behaviorally accurate simulations of some of the world’s most powerful accelerated systems, helping to shorten design cycles and enhance decision-making precision for mission-critical projects.

Cadence is gaining from rising demand for its solutions, especially the AI-driven portfolio, amid robust design activity. With rapid AI proliferation, the Cadence.ai portfolio has been gaining strength, and the new product launches (like Cerebrus AI Studio and the Millennium M2000 supercomputer) are expected to aid in sustaining the momentum. The latest hardware systems continue to gain traction from AI, HPC and automotive companies.

Also, Cadence recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Design & Engineering (D&E) division of Hexagon AB, which includes its renowned MSC Software business, an industry pioneer in engineering simulation and analysis. The €2.7 billion deal, structured with 70% cash and 30% Cadence common stock, marks a significant step in advancing Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy. Pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.

CDNS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CDNS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 28.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s growth of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the computer software space are Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH and PTC Inc. PTC. MANH and PTC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Manhattan’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.84%. In the last reported quarter, MANH delivered an earnings surprise of 16.96%. MANH shares have gained 28.7% over the past six months.

PTC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.18%. In the last reported quarter, PTC delivered an earnings surprise of 34.43%. PTC shares have gained 21% over the past year.

