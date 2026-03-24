Cadence Down 16% in the Past 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?

Over the past six months, Cadence Design Systems CDNS has tanked 16.3%. However, the performance is better than the Computer Software industry, which has registered a decline of 29.1% over the past six months, while the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 have returned 2.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is now trading at $292.52, up 3% last session but down 22.3% from its 52-week high of $376.45.

The key question, now, is whether CDNS’ performance reflects fundamental issues or whether it masks strengthening business momentum that the market has yet to fully price in. How should investors approach the stock?

Let’s unpack.

What Caused the Slump?

The recent weakness in CDNS’ shares can be attributed to a combination of macro uncertainty and exposure to semiconductor spending. Since EDA spending is linked to chip design activity, any reduction in R&D spending for companies within the semiconductor sector could affect CDNS' top-line performance.

Competitive pressures in the EDA/AI space from the likes of Synopsys SNPS and China headwinds continue to be concerning. Synopsys’ acquisition of Ansys will intensify competition for all players in this domain. Ansys added $756.6 million in revenues for Synopsys’ fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A sky-high valuation compounds investors’ anxiety. Cadence stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 35.04X compared with the industry’s 21.09X. Though the lofty valuation reflects high expectations for future growth, the near-term prospects of the company remain somewhat muddled.

Despite the stock’s decline, Cadence continues to benefit from powerful long-term secular tailwinds.

Fundamentals Remain Intact for CDNS

Broad-based demand for its solutions, especially the AI-driven portfolio, amid robust design activity, is the key catalyst. Secular trends like 5G, increasing usage of hyperscale computing and autonomous driving are influencing design activity across semiconductor and systems companies. The focus on Generative AI, Agentic AI and Physical AI is leading to an exponential increase in computing demand and semiconductor innovation. On the lastearnings call Cadence noted that it is witnessing momentum on both “AI for Design” and “Design for AI” fronts.

The launch of ChipStack AI Super Agent, the industry’s first agentic AI workflow purpose-built for front-end silicon design and verification, bodes well. Endorsements from Qualcomm, NVIDIA NVDA, Altera and Tenstorrent validate real-world value. Cadence acquired Chipstack, which provides agentic AI solutions for chip verification, in November 2025.

Cadence is also eyeing new AI markets like Life Sciences through its OpenEye drug discovery software. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from customers increasing their R&D spending in AI-driven automation. Cadence’s efforts to unify EDA, IP, 3D-IC, PCB and system analysis are aiding in capitalizing on the opportunity presented by the AI super cycle.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The company has been collaborating with several tech giants, including Qualcomm and NVIDIA, on their next-generation AI designs across both training and inference. Cadence.AI portfolio is powered by autonomous silicon agents and built the JedAI platform using NVIDIA accelerated compute capacity. The company is also expanding partnerships with the foundry partners like Taiwian Semiconductor Manufacturing (N2 and A16 nodes), Intel and Arm Holdings and Samsung Foundry, strengthening its position in process technologies.

Cadence's latest hardware solutions (Palladium Z3 Emulation and Protium X3 FPGA Prototyping) continue to gain traction, especially among AI, automotive and HPC clients. OpenAI also leveraged the Palladium emulation platform in the third quarter of 2025. The demand for new hardware systems remained robust in 2025, with more than 30 new customers and substantially higher repeat demand from AI and hyperscalers. CDNS had a strong backlog and expects 2026 to be a record year for the hardware business.

Overall, 2026 revenues are estimated to be in the range of $5.9-$6 billion, while non-GAAP EPS for 2026 is expected to be between $8.05 and $8.15.

CDNS Strong Cash Flows

It is witnessing strong cash flow momentum as the top line expands. For 2025, operating cash flow was $1.729 billion while free cash flow was $1.587 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $3 billion while long-term debt was $2.48 billion.

Strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation have allowed the company to sustain both M&A and an active share repurchase program.

Cadence has leaned into a disciplined inorganic growth strategy, targeting technologies that accelerate organic growth. The recent buyouts include the Design & Engineering division of Hexagon AB, including its renowned MSC Software business, Artisan foundation IP business from Arm Holdings and Secure-IC, a premium provider of embedded security IP platforms. Buyouts aid in obtaining synergies, leading to cost reduction and enhanced operational efficiency through the integration of resources.

Buybacks add a second layer of value creation. These are valuable as they signal a company’s focus on maximizing the value of the stock for current and future investors.

Going ahead, CDNS’ top-line expansion is likely to sustain amid industry tailwinds, ensuring sound cash conversion, thereby maintaining M&A and shareholder returns. The company repurchased its shares worth $200 million in the fourth quarter and $925 million in 2025. Management expects to utilize at least 50% of its free cash flow to repurchase shares in 2026.

CDNS: Hold for Now

At present, CDNS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cadence remains deeply embedded in the semiconductor and AI-innovation cycle. With customers continuing to invest aggressively in AI-driven automation, Cadence is positioned to deliver steady top-line growth.

However, near-term uncertainties, coupled with still-elevated valuation multiples, suggest limited upside in the short term.

For existing investors, holding the stock appears to be the most prudent strategy. For new investors, it may be wise to wait for a more attractive entry point.

A Stock to Consider

A stock worth consideration in the broader technology space is Pegasystems PEGA, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEGA’s 2026 EPS is $2.75, unchanged over the past seven days. PEGA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. Shares of PEGA have gained 17.1% in the past year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.