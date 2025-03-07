Cadence Design Systems Stock: Is CDNS Outperforming the Technology Sector?

San Jose, California-based Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, and intellectual property (IP) solutions. Valued at a market cap of $66.7 billion, the company enables customers to develop advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), and electronic systems across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CDNS fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - application industry. The company benefits from long-term relationships with major chip manufacturers and technology firms, ensuring a steady demand for its solutions. Its focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based design further enhances its competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, this tech giant has slipped 26.1% from its 52-week high of $328.99, reached on Jun. 20, 2024. Moreover, it has declined 21% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) nearly 10.5% loss over the same time frame.

In the longer term, CDNS has fallen 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind XLK’s 2.4% gain. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CDNS are down 19.1%, compared to XLK’s 7.3% decrease over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, Cadence has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early January, with some fluctuations.

On Feb. 18, CDNS released its Q4 earnings results. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, which climbed 36.2% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus estimates of $1.82. Its revenue advanced 26.8% year-over-year to $1.4 billion and marginally exceeded the forecasted figure.

However, despite delivering better-than-expected Q4 results, Cadence shares dropped 8.8% the following day as investor sentiment was dampened by its 2025 outlook, which indicated a slowdown in revenue growth. The company expects revenue between $5.1 billion and $5.2 billion and took a cautious stance on its China market, anticipating flat revenue from the region.

Cadence’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to its rival, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), which declined 4.2% over the past 52 weeks and 3.7% on a YTD basis.

Despite CDNS’ recent underperformance relative to its broader sector, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $324.94 suggests a massive 33.6% premium to its current levels.

