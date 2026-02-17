Cadence Design Systems Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $388.13 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $340.21 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.44 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $388.13 Mln. vs. $340.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.44 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.89 To $ 1.95

For fiscal year 2026 : Revenue = $5.9 - $6.0 billion EPS = $8.05 - $8.15

