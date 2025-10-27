Cadence Design Systems Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $287.12 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $238.11 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $1.33 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $287.12 Mln. vs. $238.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.33 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.23 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.86 Full year revenue guidance: $5.262 - $5.292 BLN

