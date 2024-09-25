Cadence Design Sys Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $305.71, with a high estimate of $341.00 and a low estimate of $225.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.41% lower than the prior average price target of $316.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cadence Design Sys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Underperform $225.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $280.00 $280.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $318.00 $318.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $338.00 $341.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $318.00 $318.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $341.00 $322.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cadence Design Sys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cadence Design Sys's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cadence Design Sys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cadence Design Sys analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cadence Design Sys

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enable system-level analysis and verification solutions. Cadence's comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers, alongside secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Cadence.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cadence Design Sys

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Design Sys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cadence Design Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CDNS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Berenberg Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CDNS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.