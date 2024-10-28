Cadence Design reports Q3 EPS $1.64, consensus $1.44

Reports Q3 revenue $1.215B, consensus $1.18B. “Cadence delivered exceptional results for the third quarter of 2024, driven by broad-based strength across our portfolio, especially in IP, SD&A, and hardware systems,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Customers are achieving outstanding results with Cadence.AI, and I’m excited by its accelerating proliferation as AI rapidly becomes an integral part of the design workflow.”

