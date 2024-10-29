News & Insights

Stocks
CDNS

Cadence Design price target raised to $340 from $332 at Baird

October 29, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Cadence Design (CDNS) to $340 from $332 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm contends that EDA should not be excluded from chip “winner’s circle,” sentiment has room to improve and like opportunity for rebound year in 2025. FY24 outlook for revenue/EBIT reiterated at midpoints, bigger learnings come from the call and upbeat commentary on business trends. In particular, 4Q bookings pipeline notably strong.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CDNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.