Cadence Design initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage of Cadence Design (CDNS) with a Buy rating and $360 price target Semiconductor design companies represent ” miners for chip-design gold” as some succeed while others fail to strike chip-design gold, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Investment into EDA, or electronic design automation, and IP companies like CDNS is an ideal way to hedge against this trend in chip design redundancy, Loop added.

