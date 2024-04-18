Cadence (CDNS) Unveils New Palladium Z3 Emulation System

Cadence Design Systems CDNS unveiled the latest Palladium Z3 Emulation and Protium X3 FPGA Prototyping systems. This is an advanced digital twin platform that is aimed at addressing the growing complexity of system and semiconductor design.

These new systems will be utilized in automotive, hyperscale, networking, and mobile chip industries. The Palladium and Protium systems provide high throughput pre-silicon hardware debug and software validation. These systems are an integral part of the Cadence Verification Suite.

The latest systems offer more than double the capacity and a significant performance increase compared to Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 systems. This helps to facilitate quicker design deployment and reduce time to market. Also, it seamlessly integrates with the Verisium AI-driven Verification Platform.

The company further added that the Palladium Z3 and Protium X3 systems can handle system-on-chips (SoCs) ranging from 16 million to 48 billion gates. This ensures comprehensive testing for proper functionality and performance. The systems are powered by NVIDIA BlueField DPU and Quantum InfiniBand networking platforms, as well as maintain consistency during transitions and accelerate hardware verification and software validation.

The newly introduced and improved Palladium includes new domain-specific apps such as the 4-State Emulation App, Real Number Modeling App, and Dynamic Power Analysis App, each offering cutting-edge capabilities to accelerate simulations and power analysis for complex SoCs.

The Palladium Z3 and Protium X3 systems are part of the broader Cadence Verification Suite and support the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy that enables SoC design excellence. The company is experiencing strong demand for its software — particularly verification and digital design products — from customers providing data center servers, networking products and smartphones that continue to invest in new design concepts and projects.

The Functional Verification business increased 11% year over year in the fourth quarter due to the rising complexity of system verification and software bring-up. Palladium and Protium (especially Z2 and X2) platforms witnessed continued traction with many deal wins. It added 26 new and over 110 repeat customers during 2023.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 37.5% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 38.1%.



