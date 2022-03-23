Cadence (CDNS) to Participate in Microsoft RAMP Phase II Program

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS has recently been selected by Microsoft MSFT to participate in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Phase II initiative.



Being a Department of Defense (“DoD”)-sponsored project, the RAMP program is an initiative using Advanced Commercial Capabilities, focusing on advancing state-of-the-art, secure microelectronics design methods. The goal of the initiative is to leverage commercial best practices to help accelerate the development process and bring reliable, secure state-of-the-art microelectronic design and manufacturing to national security and defense applications.



In Phase II of the RAMP program, Microsoft and its partners are developing custom integrated chips and System on a Chip (SoC) designs using a secure, collaborative design flow that provides access to advanced manufacturing processes.

Microsoft has selected numerous microelectronics industry leaders across the commercial and defense industrial base to built this phase of the RAMP project.

Cadence’s Involvement in the Program

Boosting the development cycle for advanced silicon devices is essential for secure and reliable microelectronics innovation.



As part of the Phase II program, Cadence will provide best practice recommendations and security integrations with its digital and verification design flows for advanced SoC designs. Both the digital full flow and verification full flow offerings are in sync with Cadence’s broader Intelligent System Design strategy.



With its unparalleled focus on developing the most advanced computational software solutions, Cadence is well-suited to deliver an expedited and effective design flow between the front-end design capture and verification phase to the implementation of secure silicon devices.



The aim of Cadence’s participation is to have a reliable design environment integrated into the Microsoft Azure-based deployment infrastructure to develop advanced microelectronics to facilitate the delivery of new aerospace and defense applications securely and efficiently.



Cadence's involvement with this initiative spans a number of tasks, including applying its best-in-class commercial solutions and embedded security technologies to the chip design, test and verification process to bring performance-optimized flows for the DoD’s use on Microsoft Azure.



San Jose, CA-based Cadence is a leading electronic systems design company leveraging more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company is well-positioned to gain from strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. An expanding product portfolio and frequent product launches are key catalysts.



The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems, along with strength in the semiconductor end market. Its top-line performance is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



Recently, Cadence collaborated with GlobalFoundries to expedite the development of next-generation silicon photonics integrated circuit designs for 5G communications, hyperscale computing, healthcare, automotive, IoT and aerospace systems.



Shares of Cadence have rallied 25% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, Cadence carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI and NETGEAR NTGR. While Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NETGEAR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have gained 6.4% in the past year.



NETGEAR has a projected earnings growth rate of 31.46% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NETGEAR’s 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 7 cents in the past 90 days.



NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed estimates once, the average surprise being 35.5%. Shares of NTGR have plunged 40.8% in the past year.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.