Cadence (CDNS) & TMSC Collaborate to Enhance RFIC Design

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced a partnership with TSMC to integrate their new Cadence Virtuoso Studio into TSMC's N16 mmWave and N6RF design reference flows while adding support for the N4PRF design reference flow.

The collaboration allows mutual customers to access comprehensive RF design reference flows across different processes (N16, N6, and N4PRF) for creating optimized and reliable RFIC designs used in radar, 5G, and WiFi-7 applications across mobile, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace sectors. The company further noted that customers are already utilizing these design reference flows and TSMC's process design kits for their RFIC projects.

Cadence's RFIC solution aligns with TSMC's advanced processes, which offer automation features to streamline the integration of critical RF functionality into designs, reducing development time. The Cadence RFIC solutions have been designed to support the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy and can enable SoC design improvement.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The RF design reference flows are supported by Cadence Virtuoso Schematic Editor, which provides significant productivity gains, added Cadence. Furthermore, the flows facilitate seamless integration between the Cadence EMX Planar 3D Solver and Quantus Smart View tools for comprehensive circuit extraction without complications.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In September, the company announced an enhanced partnership with Arm to accelerate the deployment of data center silicon on the Arm Neoverse V2 platform. This collaboration involved refining Cadence's AI-driven RTL-to-GDS digital process for Neoverse V2 and delivering 5nm and 3nm Rapid Adoption Kits.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 41.8% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 39.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software ASUR, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Asure Software presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter and Aspen Technology currently carry a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 35% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 376.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 66.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.

