Cadence (CDNS) Spurs Depth Perception With Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently announced that it has collaborated with a depth-sensing and perception technology company — Light — to deploy its Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP solution. The new-age offering has been infused in Light’s Clarity Depth Perception Platform. The combined technology has enhanced next-gen advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with 10 times greater performance than quad-core CPU.



Based in Redwood City, CA, Light specializes in ADAS and offers long-range, high-resolution depth perception using industry-standard cameras. With years of research and experience, the company boasts a solid multi-view patent portfolio. Leveraging industry-standard components, it ships commercial hardware and software products, including multi-view camera systems and custom silicon across the globe. Some of its partners are Leica, Sony, Foxconn, SoftBank and Eclipse.



Cadence’s Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP was launched in 2019. The platform is specifically designed to support simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). SLAM is a technique commonly used in automotive, drones and robotics markets to automatically construct or update a map of an unknown environment. Addressing the accretive computational requirements for embedded vision, this sixth-generation Vision Q7 DSP offers up to 2X greater AI and floating-point performance.



This highly extensible solution from Cadence is equipped with a plethora of optimized computer vision libraries and toolchains that can manage heavy workloads. The integration of Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP helped Light with low-latency, high-bandwidth transmission of high-resolution output and data processing on a real-time basis. Also, by capitalizing on the Tensilica Instruction Extension language, Light deployed its proprietary multi-view depth perception algorithm. This resulted in performance improvement with significant power savings.



A few days back, Cadence implemented its Cadence Omnis CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) solution to boost the efficiency of Rodelta Pumps. Rodelta is a pump manufacturing company that offers technology-driven solutions. Cadence Omnis CFD helped Rodelta optimize its pump designs, thereby delivering exceptional customer experience on the back of superior product quality and performance at a reduced engineering cost.



Driven by such resiliency of Cadence solutions, the latest partnership is likely to not only maintain the de-facto standard of Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP for vision processors in global markets but also reinforce Cadence’s footprint in the intelligent automotive domain.



Cadence is witnessing strong demand for its software — particularly verification and digital design products — from customers providing datacenter servers, networking products and smartphones that continue to invest in new design concepts and projects. Its top-line performance is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



The company is focused on providing end-to-end solutions, which rapidly reduce the time required to introduce a semiconductor product in the market. It is well-positioned for growth driven by strong demand for products from existing and emerging markets and solid recurring revenues that enhance visibility. Increasing investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunities for the company in the long haul.



Cadence currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its shares have gained 20.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com, inc. CRM is another top-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.4% upward over the past 60 days.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. It has returned 8.5% in the past year. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Microsoft delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 45.9% in the past year. MSFT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSGX also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 6.3% upward over the past 60 days.



Descartes Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average. The stock has gained 20.1% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.