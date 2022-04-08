Cadence (CDNS) Spectre FX Simulator Boosts SK hynix's DRAM Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently announced that SK hynix Inc. has adopted the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator for FastSPICE-based functional verification of their DDR4 and DDR5 Dynamic Random Access Memory chips (DRAMs) for PC and mobile applications.



Headquartered in Korea, SK hynix is the world’s leading semiconductor supplier offering DRAMs, Flash memory chips and CMOS Image Sensors for a wide array of customers across the globe. SK hynix aims to usher in an era of advanced technology by leading the technology-based IT ecosystem.

What Does the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator Offer?

In today’s world, complex memory and System on a Chip (SoC) designs require high accuracy and fast simulation to function as intended and meet chip specifications. Amid this scenario, the Spectre FX Simulator, which forms part of the best-in-class Spectre Simulation Platform, offers a comprehensive simulation solution incorporating numerous solvers that enable a designer to move swiftly and easily between circuit-, block- and system-level simulation and verification tasks. Leveraging a FastSPICE engine built from the ground up, the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator delivers performance and accuracy enhancements for full-chip and subsystem-level designs, enabling SoC design excellence.



Per the latest collaboration, the Spectre FX Simulator will be deployed by SK hynix for PC and mobile DRAM verification, which will provide the company with high simulation accuracy, enhanced performance and an intuitive use model.



Functional verification of SK hynix's DRAM requires high-accuracy chip-level FastSPICE simulations across many process corners to ensure that their timing, capability, and other features align with the specifications needed for the PC and mobile computing markets.



Harnessing the power of the Spectre FX Simulator will deliver groundbreaking design methodology and noteworthy productivity increments for SK hynix. It will also deliver optimal capacity for handling the company’s huge designs with expedited simulation performance to complete verification tasks and meet strict deadlines successfully. Thus, it will allow design and verification teams to boost simulation turnaround time without compromising accuracy.



Further, by leveraging the prowess of the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator, SK hynix will be able to check critical output data signal values, verify design behavior and ensure that the designs meet their required functionality, timing and power specifications. Additionally, the simulator provides an intuitive use model having minimal simulation-tuning requirements delivering excellent precision and enhanced performance to rev up verification tasks.



San Jose, CA-based Cadence is a leading electronic systems design company leveraging more than 30 years of computational software expertise. CDNS is well-positioned to gain from strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and the functional verification suite. An expanding product portfolio and frequent product launches are key catalysts.



Cadence is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in the semiconductor end market. Its top line is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence CerebrusIntelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



A few days back, CDNS announced that M31 Technology Corporation adopted the Cadence CloudBurst platform to complement its existing Cadence Liberate Trio Characterization Suite infrastructure. This will expedite the delivery of M31’s advanced-node silicon intellectual property (IP).



Shares of Cadence have rallied 12.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 6.9%.



