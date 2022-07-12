Cadence (CDNS) Set to Buy Future Facilities, Terms Undisclosed

Cadence Design Systems CDNS is set to acquire a simulation software company — Future Facilities — for an undisclosed sum.

Future Facilities provides electronics cooling analysis and energy performance optimization solutions for data center design and operations using 3D digital twins’ technology. The company has a strong clientele based across hyperscale, enterprise data center, managed services and colocation providers.

Future Facilities’ electronics thermal solution enhances Cadence’s Celsius Thermal Solver. It also had a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) electronics cooling simulation technology platform. Future Facilities combines CFD with various data center infrastructure management tools and cooling modules to replicate the impact of changes in servers on physical capacity, power infrastructure and cooling.

The combination of solutions offered by the companies will aid users in creating a 3D digital twin model that will improve prediction, visualization, and quantification of the impact of changes made to change the data center before application and during operations. This will enhance business goals with facility design and operational efficacy, stated Cadence.

The increasing global demand for digital twin solutions augurs well for Cadence. According to a report from Grand View Research, the worldwide digital twin technology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The addition of Future Facilities will aid Cadence in improving the company’s Fidelity CFD solution with digital twin solutions, including electronics cooling and energy management solutions. Using these enhanced solutions, users can improve capacity and energy efficiency, streamline cost structure and lower infrastructure risk, further added Cadence.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. Cadence’s core electronic design automation (EDA) software and services enable engineers to develop different types of ICs.

Cadence’s performance is driven by strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Acceleration in chip design activity and increasing system design complexity drive demand for Cadence’s system design and verification solutions among semiconductor companies.

Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. In 2021, Cadence introduced 13 new products, including Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio and Allegro X.

Synergies from the Integrand and AWR buyouts and the recent acquisitions of Pointwise and NUMECA are contributing to the top line.

