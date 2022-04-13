Cadence (CDNS) Rolls Out High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP Family

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently launched the Cadence High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP family. This low latency, high-speed Ethernet Controller IP family provides a comprehensive Ethernet subsystem solution up to 800G along with Cadence High-Speed Ethernet SerDes PHY IP in 7nm, 5nm and 3nm process nodes.



The Ethernet Controller IP family and integrated subsystem solution expand Cadence’s Ethernet IP portfolio and embrace the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy by allowing for System on a Chip (SoC) design excellence. Several customer engagements are underway for this new product family.

Key Features

The Cadence High-Speed Ethernet Controller IP family enables single- and multi-channel Ethernet channel solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), networking, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and 5G wireless communications.



Designed for optimized power, performance and area (PPA), this high-speed controller IP is ideal for a wide range of next-generation Ethernet applications.



Moreover, the new controller family is compliant with IEEE 802.3 and Ethernet Technology Consortium specifications and supports different aggregated bandwidths for 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G Ethernet. It also encompasses full-featured media access control (MAC), physical coding sublayer (PCS), forward error correction (FEC) and physical medium attachment (PMA) blocks for a complete architecture. Moreover, this high-speed controller IP gives customers the flexibility to choose the best option for their application requirements. It also features an APB interface for management and control and contains a loopback mode for fault diagnostic.



The skyrocketing bandwidth demand from the cloud, AI/ML and 5G has fueled the development of Ethernet protocols and has triggered the deployment of 800G. Amid this scenario, Cadence continues to invest in design and interface IP that addresses its customers’ rapidly evolving requirements and pushes the boundaries of what their networks can achieve.



With the rollout of this controller IP family, Cadence enables customers to easily integrate and streamline their SoC designs with full subsystem deliveries with integrated PHY and controller. The Cadence High-Speed Ethernet subsystem solutions with industry-leading PHY, enriched with high-quality features, strengthen the company’s leadership position with high-performance connectivity IP offerings.



Cadence is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle subsystems along with strength in the semiconductor end market. Its top-line performance is driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.



Recently, Cadence announced that SK hynix Inc. adopted the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator for FastSPICE-based functional verification of their DDR4 and DDR5 Dynamic Random Access Memory chips (DRAMs) for PC and mobile applications. This will provide SK hynix with high simulation accuracy, enhanced performance and an intuitive use model. Harnessing the power of the Spectre FX Simulator will deliver groundbreaking design methodology and noteworthy productivity increments for SK hynix. It will also deliver optimal capacity for handling the company’s huge designs with expedited simulation performance to complete verification tasks and meet strict deadlines successfully.



Cadence currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of CDNS have rallied 6.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

