Cadence (CDNS) Rolls Out 15 VIP Solutions for SoC Verification

Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS has launched 15 Verification IP (VIP) solutions that enable customers across industrial, automotive, hyperscale data center and mobile domains to develop system-on-chip (SoC). The solutions also effectively aid in verifying SoC designs against the latest industry standards like LPDDR5x, MIPI CSI-2 4.0 and UFS 4.0, USB4, Arm AMBA 5 CHI, and GDDR interfaces.

Organizations worldwide are trying to address the growing requirement for higher bandwidth, lower power and more effective cache coherency management. Cadence’s latest VIP solutions’ launch is set to address the issue.

On May 19, 2020, Cadence also launched 10 VIP solutions to further expand the cadence VIP portfolio and support SoC development. The new VIP solutions also support the expanded cadence system VIP.

The new VIPs provide customers with access to a consistent API with bus function models, integrated protocol checks and coverage models, which, in turn, facilitate rapid adoption.

The VIPs support many applications across multiple industries. In the industrial sector, it supports the MIPI I3C 1.1, MIPI CSI-2 4.0 and eUSB2 1.2, whereas in the hyperscale data center, it supports CCIX 2.0, and the latest version of AMBA CHI and GDDR.

Per company estimates, the new VIP solutions are part of the cadence verification full flow, which generates the highest verification throughput of bugs per dollar invested per day. These, in turn, support the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy.

The Cadence VIPs, including Arm AMBA, Memory Models, MIPI I3C and CSI-2, and eUSB2, along with the advanced cadence System VIP solution, were utilized by STMicroelectronics to generate solutions for its key projects like ST Industrial MCUs and MPUs.

The Cadence TripleCheck technology is included in all Cadence VIP products, which provide users with a specification-compliant verification plan coupled with comprehensive coverage models and a test suite to assure interface specification compliance.

Cadence Design Systems offers products and tools that help customers design electronic products. Through the System Design Enablement strategy, the company offers software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks to electronic systems and semiconductor customers.

Shares of CDNS have gained 23.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.5%.

